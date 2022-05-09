Left Menu

Telangana CM condoles loss of life in road accident

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:06 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Kamareddy district in which nine people lost their lives and announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy tweeted that Rao also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The CM directed that those injured in the accident be provided with better medical care, Prashanth Reddy said, thanking Rao for the announcement.

Nine people were killed and 17 others suffered injuries when a ''speeding'' lorry, driven on the wrong side, hit a mini truck in the Kamareddy district of Telangana on Sunday.

