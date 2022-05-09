Thane: Sex racket busted, 1 arrested, 2 women rescued

A sex racket operating from a hotel in Mira Road in Thane district was busted by police, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old woman, an official said on Monday.

Senior Inspector Sampat Patil of the police's Social Service Branch said the raid was carried out after decoy-based verification of a tip-off, adding that two women in their mid 20s who were forced into the trade had been rescued.

Naya Nagar police are probing the case further, he added.

