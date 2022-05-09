Left Menu

Thane: Sex racket busted, 1 arrested, 2 women rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A sex racket operating from a hotel in Mira Road in Thane district was busted by police, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old woman, an official said on Monday.

Senior Inspector Sampat Patil of the police's Social Service Branch said the raid was carried out after decoy-based verification of a tip-off, adding that two women in their mid 20s who were forced into the trade had been rescued.

Naya Nagar police are probing the case further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

