MP: Man, toddler son dead, wife critically injured in accident in Rajgarh
PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:54 IST
A 24-year-old man and his one-and-half-year-old son were killed and his wife seriously injured on Monday when their motorcycle collided with a speeding multi-utility vehicle on Mumbai-Agra highway near Taraganj in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a police official said.
The family was coming from Padana when the accident happened, leaving Saddam and his son dead on the spot, while his wife is being treated in a hospital in Shajapur, said Sarangpur police station in-charge Ashutosh Upadhyay.
