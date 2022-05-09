Gold declines Rs 43; silver down Rs 62

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:02 IST
Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped from Rs 43 to Rs 51,227 per 10 grams and silver also went lower by Rs 62 to Rs 62,393 per kg, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,270 per 10 grams.

Silver declined by Rs 62 to Rs 62,393 per kg from Rs 62,455 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,871 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.24 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.35 percent up at USD 1,871 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices held steady as the stronger dollar and firm US bond yields continued to weigh on gold prices keeping it in a tight range below USD 1,900 per ounce,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

