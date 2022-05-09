WNS Denali Recognized for Capabilities in Procurement BPO and Transformation Services by ISG

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that WNS Denali has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG) for its differentiated procurement capabilities in their March 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Global Quadrant report. WNS Denali was named a ‘Leader’ in Procurement BPO Services and Digital Transformation Services for large accounts, and a ‘Rising Star’ in the same categories for midmarket.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report ranked service providers based on their ability to provide procurement BPO to enable more efficient procurement functionality and offer services that transform traditional procurement into a future-ready, digitally agile function. WNS Denali was cited for its “laser-like focus on procurement,” the strength and comprehensiveness of its service and innovation portfolio, strong client growth, and high customer satisfaction ratings. In addition, WNS Denali was recognized for having a robust selection of cloud platforms to address a range of needs, a strong investment plan to build and expand upon those offerings, and compelling procurement automation and RPA programs.

The report also highlights how WNS Denali’s CPO TRAC cloud suite is helping to digitally transform client systems and operations. These offerings include ProjecTRAC, an end-to-end procurement project tracking and portfolio management platform; InsighTRAC, a next-generation CPO/CFO analytics and connected source-to-pay platform; KnowledgeTRAC, a digital platform for playbooks, category intelligence, collaboration and best practices; IntelliTRAC, providing market analytics derived from AI and machine learning; CategoryTRAC, a strategy and execution platform; and Procurement Intelligent Assistant (PIA), a self-service digital assistant for guided buying, process/compliance queries and status updates.

“We are fulfilling our vision by helping clients to optimize their procurement ecosystems and achieve critical business outcomes. Our combination of a holistic procurement mindset and a tailored, end-to-end perspective makes us unique, allows us to meet our changing clients’ requirements, and provides an avenue of transformation that creates optimal value to their business,” said AlparKamber, Executive Vice President – Procurement Services, WNS Denali.

“Already established as a Leader in previous ISG Procurement studies, WNS Denali’s significant and effective investments in portfolio and partnerships, and continuous improvement in internal efficiencies, further advance its leadership position in ISG’s 2022 Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Provider Lens study.” - Bruce Guptill, Lead Analyst Overall, ISG notes that WNS Denali’s continued growth in go-to-market offerings and expansion of an already comprehensive and innovative portfolio continue to push it further into the ‘Leader’ role. These strengths enable continuous improvement for both internal and external stakeholders. In terms of digital transformation, WNS Denali’s current array of offerings, automation capabilities and overall growth initiatives, such as investment in supply chain, continue to keep it in a leadership role.

To learn more, visit www.wnsdenali.com or download the full report here.

About WNS Denali Outcome-driven companies partner with WNS Denali to operationalize their Procurement function and improve financial performance and efficiency. We work alongside our clients to co-create, implement, and execute next-generation Procurement operating models tailored to their specific needs and designed to increase the strategic impact of Procurement for their business. WNS Denali’s experts provide a range of advisory and managed services, along with enabling technology and support, to help our clients build an integrated Procurement Ecosystem that empowers them to outperform the market. Contact WNS Denali to learn how we help our clients create greater business value by operationalizing Procurement.

For more information, visit www.wnsdenali.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

