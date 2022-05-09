Left Menu

HCL Tech to buy digital banking co Confinale

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:09 IST
HCL Tech to buy digital banking co Confinale
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies UK, a subsidiary of IT services company HCL Technologies, has signed a definitive pact for the acquisition of Switzerland-based Confinale, a digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist.

With this strategic acquisition, HCL will expand its footprint in the global wealth management market with emphasis on Avaloq consulting, implementation, and management capabilities, it said in a statement on Monday.

Confine, founded in 2012, focuses on IT consulting in key areas in the banking and wealth management sector.

With offices in Switzerland, including Zurich, Zug, and Geneva, and also in Düsseldorf and London, Confinale works with a slew of leading banks and wealth advisors.

Confine has one of the largest independent pools of Avaloq-certified specialists in Europe and its in-house developed products and solutions accelerate the implementation of the Avaloq platform.

The digital banking and wealth management specialist is one of only four companies to be awarded the title of Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner, the statement said. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, which is expected to be concluded in due course.

''We strongly believe in the need for banking expertise combined with software competence and HCL is the perfect fit for this,'' Confinale CEO Roland Staub said.

There is a significant disruption taking place in global wealth management and this means an opportunity for technology-led innovation, Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services and Digital Process Operations at HCL Technologies observed.

''This acquisition significantly strengthens HCL's digital wealth and asset management capabilities and expands our presence in the heart of the global investment banking sector,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022