Ajmer: Bikers hit by car, die on the spot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:11 IST
Representative Image
Two people were killed on Monday after a car hit their bike from behind in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The car overturned after hitting the bike, injuring three passengers of the car.

The bike riders were on their way to Roopangarh from Parbatsar, when a speeding car hit them from behind, killing them on the spot, SHO Roopangarh Ayub Khan said. The deceased were identified as Nemichand (25) and Mukesh (20). Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after a post mortem, he said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Roopangarh for treatment.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.

