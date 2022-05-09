Airline Saudia sees first deliveries from 73-jet order in December

Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, expects the first deliveries from a 73-jet order in December, Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy told an industry event in Dubai on Monday.

Financing for the order was secured last year, Koshy said. "There's delays at both Boeing and Airbus, but there will be deliveries starting in December 22," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

"Additional orders - we have not announced them yet - but it is in the pipeline for this year. We have a fleet plan which has been revised and it's an ongoing thing, so I can't say how many. But Saudia is planning for major expansion to meet the demands for Saudi Arabia," he added. Koshy told Reuters last year Saudia was in talks with Airbus and Boeing for an order of wide-body jets, saying at the time it was a "good-sized fleet".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)