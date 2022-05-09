Left Menu

RBI imposes Rs 58 lakh penalty on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:49 IST
RBI imposes Rs 58 lakh penalty on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 58 lakh on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance with several directions, including on NPA related norms.

The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance of the directions issued by RBI on 'Placement of Deposits with other banks', 'Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism of Frauds', 'Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters (IRAC norms)' and 'Management of Advances'.

In a separate statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the Noida Commercial Co-operative Bank, Ghaziabad for contravention of certain norms of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

In both case, the penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers, the RBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022