Omega Healthcare to add 18,000 employees in India this year

US-based Omega Healthcare said it will hire 18,000 people in India in the next 12 months, growing its existing workforce of 23,000 employees across the country.

The company, which provides revenue cycle management, business process and other support services to its clients, has the total headcount of 26,000.

Apart from the US and India, the company, backed by private equity business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and the Everstone Group, also has operations in the Philippines.

Of the planned 18,000 staff addition, 4,500 will be hired over the next two months, the company said in a statement, adding the workforce expansion will be across its Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad offices.

Omega is inviting graduates from any field with minimal work experience to apply for the 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months, said Nitin Barekere, HR vice-president at Omega Healthcare.

The company is keen to hire fresh talents from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore and Trichy, he added.

The expansion is aimed at further strengthening the technology-enabled service provider's capabilities, deepening domain expertise and building new solutions, by generating employment not only in tier-1 but also the tier-2 markets here, the company said.

Founded in 2003, Omega helps service providers and pharma companies eliminate administrative burdens and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care by streamlining medical billing, coding and collection processes.

