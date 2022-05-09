Campus Activewear shares jump nearly 30 pc in debut trade

Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday and jumped nearly 30 per cent against the issue price of Rs 292.

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57 per cent, against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 43 per cent to Rs 417.70. It settled at Rs 378.60, higher by 29.65 per cent despite a sell-off in the broader market.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28 per cent over the issue price. It ended at Rs 372.65, a gain of 27.61 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 34.99 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 5.87 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Its market valuation remained at Rs 11,521.78 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 48 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 174 crore through three transactions.

These shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 360-364.97 apiece.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent to close at 54,470.67 points. During the day, it tanked over 900 points to 53,918.02 points.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 109.40 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 16,301.85 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)