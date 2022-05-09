Left Menu

Two of family charred to death, two others get critical burns in road accident

PTI | Kota | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:37 IST
A 38-year-old man and his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew were charred to death and two others of the family suffered critical burns after the car they were travelling in hit a wall and caught fire in the Baran district near here.

The car turned into a fireball with all the victims trapped inside after hitting a railing over a drain on the National Highway-27 opposite Hadoti panorama museum in Baran city, police said on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota–Bundi MP Om Birla expressed grief over the tragedy and offered his condolence to the aggrieved family. Manish Choudhary, a resident of Kansuwa village in Kota was returning home in a car with his nephew Anirudh, elder brother’s wife Laxmi, 30, and cousin Sagar, 24, on Sunday night when the vehicle met the accident, Baran Circle Officer Manoj Gupta said.

A company-fitted CNG car, it immediately caught fire, trapping its occupants, prompting the nearby villagers to launch a rescue operation, Gupta said, adding the villager managed to pull out Laxmi and Sagar after breaking the car’s window pan but could not save the two others.

After pulling the four out of the car, police, which had reached the spot by then, rushed them to the hospital where Choudhary and Anirudh were declared “brought dead” and Laxmi and Sagar were admitted for the treatment.

The four were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of Sagar at Kheruna village in the Kishanganj subdivision of Baran district.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to the family members, the circle officer said, adding police are investigating the matter further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

