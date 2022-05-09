Nanavati Hospital to invest Rs 700 cr to more than double bed capacity by 2024

The 350-bed Nanavati-Max Hospital in suburban Vile Parle on Monday announced a Rs 700-crore investment in the next two years to more than double its capacity.

The number of beds in the hospital will go to 950 after the expansion is completed in 2024, and the facility will be one of the largest in western India by a private sector player, a statement said.

The expansion will create employment opportunities for over 5,000 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, the statement said, adding that a fifth of the beds will be earmarked for patients from economically weaker sections of the society.

The hospital was inaugurated in 1950 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while the cancer wing was inaugurated by Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa. At present, 1,500 healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses work at the facility.

A foundation stone for the expansion was laid on Monday at a ceremony attended by Aaditya Thackeray, his ministerial colleague Anil Parab, Member of Parliament Gajanan Kirtikar and also chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare, Abhay Soi.

"The expansion will help us serve residents of Mumbai as well as various parts of Maharashtra, better,'' Soi said.

