NTPC invites bids to import 4.53 million tonnes of coal

State-owned power giant NTPC has invited bids to procure imported 4.53 million tonnes (MT) coal mainly for blending with the domestic dry fuel in thermal plants. The NTPC tender for the import of coal assumes significance in view of the ongoing dry fuel shortage at power plants. Earlier this month, the power ministry had directed all the states and gencos (electricity-generating firms) to import at least 10 per cent of their requirement of coal for blending amid shortages at thermal plants. The tender documents showed that NTPC has floated three separate tenders for procuring 4.53 MT -- 1.5 MT, 1.6MT and 1.43 MT -- of imported coal on May 7, 2022. The company had invited bids to procure 4.93 MT of imported coal last month. It has been mandated to procure 20 MT of imported coal in 2022-23 for blending with the domestic dry fuel at its thermal plants because of the ongoing shortage.

The NTPC has invited bids for procurement of 1.43 MT of imported coal on FOR (Freight On-Road) power station basis for NTPC plants at Vindhyachal, Rihand, Singrauli, Khargone, Dadri, Tanda and Unchahar.

The bids are also invited for the procurement of 1.60 MT of imported coal on a power station basis for NTPC plants at Talcher Kaniha, Farakka, Kahalgaon, Barh, Barauni, Bongaigaon, Simhadri and Ramagundam. The bids were invited for the procurement of 1.50 MT of imported coal to supply the dry fuel at thermal plants located at Kudgi, Solapur, Sipat, Mouda, Gadarwara, Lara and Korba Power plants.

The successful bidder will supply the imported steam coal sourced from identified mines as declared by the firm to NTPC power stations. The bidder will also arrange vessels, stevedoring, handling, storage, port clearances, arranging railway rakes, loading, transportation and delivery at the power stations.

All other activities, including clearing and forwarding of the consignments like customs clearance, coordination with ports, Railways and any statutory authorities shall also be part of the scope of work of the successful bidder. All liaison, coordination with coal mines outside India, coordination at load port, discharge port, Railways handling agents etc. shall also be handled by the successful bidder, stated tender document.

With 23 coal-based power stations, NTPC is the largest thermal power generating company in the country. The company has a coal-based installed capacity of 48,120 MW, as per its official portal.

Its joint ventures and subsidiaries together operate nine plants with an 8,754 MW capacity.

