Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL57 BIZ-LIC-LD IPO LIC IPO subscribed nearly 3 times; govt raises Rs 21,000 cr New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation's IPO, the country's biggest public offer, was subscribed 2.95 times on the last day of offer period on Monday, helping the government mobilise about Rs 21,000 crore.

DEL33 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex extends losses amid global weakness; RIL tumbles post Q4 show Mumbai: Equity benchmarks began the week on a downbeat note on Monday, weighed by heavy selling in market heavyweight Reliance Industries and persisting weakness in global bourses.

DEL66 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields Mumbai: Extending its losses for a second day, the rupee on Monday slumped by 54 paise to close at a record low of 77.44 against the US dollar, pressured by the strength of the American currency overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

DEL54 BIZ-WHEAT FLOUR PRICES Average retail price of wheat flour surges 13 pc Rs 32.91 per kg in one year New Delhi: The average price of wheat flour in retail markets stood at Rs 32.91 per kilogram on Monday, a nearly 13 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

DCM45 BIZ-BRIDGE COLLAPSE-GADKARI Bihar bridge collapse: Gadkari says amazed at IAS officer's response New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was amazed at the response of an IAS officer who attributed the collapse of a portion of an under-construction road bridge in Sultanganj to 'strong winds'.

DCM55 BIZ-IPO-SEBI Aadhar Housing Finance, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, three others get Sebi's nod to float IPOs New Delhi: As many as five companies, including Aadhar Housing Finance, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Landmark Cars, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through initial share sales.

DEL27 BIZ-NITI MEMBER-ELECTRIC VEHICLES EV fire incidents: Niti Aayog member says imported cells 'may not be' suitable for Indian conditions New Delhi: Amid multiple incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, Niti Aayog Member and eminent scientist V K Saraswat has said that battery cells imported for electric vehicles ''may not be'' suitable for the country's conditions and emphasised the need for locally manufacturing the cells.

DCM27 BIZ-ANTI DUMPING-OPTICAL FIBRE India initiates anti-dumping probe against imports of optical fibre from China, Indonesia, Korea New Delhi: India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of a certain type of optical fibre from China, Indonesia and South Korea following a complaint by a domestic player.

DCM29 BIZ-GOYAL-METROLOGY LAW Goyal seeks states' consensus for decriminalising offences under metrology law New Delhi: Food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal on Monday stressed on simplification and decriminalisation of offences under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for ease of doing business and asked states to come to a consensus on this issue so that a draft could be put in public domain for feedbacks from all stakeholders.

DCM47 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 7.73 lakh cr in two days of market slump New Delhi: Investors' wealth tumbled over Rs 7.73 lakh crore as markets extended their downtrend for the second straight session on Monday following weakness in global equities.

DCM30 BIZ-STOCKS-LD CAMPUS Campus Activewear shares jump nearly 30 pc in debut trade New Delhi: Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday and jumped nearly 30 per cent against the issue price of Rs 292.

DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 43; silver down Rs 62 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped Rs 43 to Rs 51,227 per 10 grams and silver also went lower by Rs 62 to Rs 62,393 per kg, according to HDFC Securities.

