Eskom executive for Generation resigns

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Phillip Dukashe, has resigned from his position, following a 26-year association with the power utility.

The power utility announced Dukashe's resignation on Monday – just more than a year after his permanent appointment in April 2021.

"A true, loyal asset to Eskom and the country, Mr Dukashe's last day will be on 31 May. In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family, and work responsibilities.

"Dukashe's vast institutional knowledge, cross functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the Generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around Generation's poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position.

"Rhulani Mathebula will act in the interim as the Group Executive for Generation while the recruitment process is initiated. Rhulani is a seasoned Power Station General Manager and had acted as Group Executive Generation prior to Phillip's appointment," the power utility said.

Dukashe has been with the electricity supplier since the early 1990s and accrued a vast amount of experience and knowledge,

According to Eskom, his depature will likely not create a void of knowledge as Dukashe "leaves behind a competent team to ensure sustainability" in the unit.

"We salute [Dukashe] for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity, and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable," Eskom said.

