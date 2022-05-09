Delhi govt identifying bus depots, terminals to set up food hubs: Officials

The Transport Department of Delhi government is identifying bus depots and terminals to develop food hubs and create job opportunities, officials said on Monday.

In a recent high-level meeting of the government, the department was asked to identify such depots and terminals where a food court or food plaza could be set up. The government intends to develop one such identified facility in the first phase of the plan, they said.

''The work is going on in this regard and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been collaborating with other agencies,'' said a senior Transport Department official.

The department has been asked to identify 10 such depots and terminals where food hubs could be developed in the plug-and-play mode, he said.

According to the Rozgar budget, the government aims to create 25,000 job opportunities.

