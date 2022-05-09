Left Menu

Delhi govt identifying bus depots, terminals to set up food hubs: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:43 IST
Delhi govt identifying bus depots, terminals to set up food hubs: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Transport Department of Delhi government is identifying bus depots and terminals to develop food hubs and create job opportunities, officials said on Monday.

In a recent high-level meeting of the government, the department was asked to identify such depots and terminals where a food court or food plaza could be set up. The government intends to develop one such identified facility in the first phase of the plan, they said.

''The work is going on in this regard and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been collaborating with other agencies,'' said a senior Transport Department official.

The department has been asked to identify 10 such depots and terminals where food hubs could be developed in the plug-and-play mode, he said.

According to the Rozgar budget, the government aims to create 25,000 job opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022