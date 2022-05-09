ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions withdrawn

The alerts at 1452 and 1453 GMT, U.S. TREASURY ISSUES FRESH RUSSIA-RELATED SANCTIONS - WEBSITE and U.S. TREASURY ISSUES SANCTIONS ON INDIVIDUALS INCLUDING PEOPLE LINKED TO SBERBANK - WEBSITE, were issued in error and are withdrawn. The news was previously reported on May 8. STORY_NUMBER:FWN2X11SW

STORY_DATE:09/05/2022 STORY_TIME:[14:52:14]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)