U.S. to suspend tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year -Commerce

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States will suspend tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year, the Commerce Department said, citing the damage Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has done to the industry.

"Some of Ukraine's largest steel communities have been among those hardest hit by Putin's barbarism, and the steel mill in Mariupol has become a lasting symbol of Ukraine's determination to resist Russia's aggression," the department said in a statement, referring to the plant that became the last redoubt of government troops fighting Russians for their city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

