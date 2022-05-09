UK police investigate suspicious vehicle in Westminster

British police on Monday said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in Westminster, near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, and had closed roads in the area during the incident. A Reuters witness heard a muffled bang in the area, though police did not comment on whether a controlled explosion had taken place.

"Police are at currently in the vicinity of Westminster Abbey dealing with an ongoing incident involving what is believed to be a suspicious vehicle," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "A number of road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident"

