UK police investigate suspicious vehicle in Westminster

A Reuters witness heard a muffled bang in the area, though police did not comment on whether a controlled explosion had taken place. "Police are at currently in the vicinity of Westminster Abbey dealing with an ongoing incident involving what is believed to be a suspicious vehicle," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: newspunch.com
  • United Kingdom

British police on Monday said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in Westminster, near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, and had closed roads in the area during the incident. A Reuters witness heard a muffled bang in the area, though police did not comment on whether a controlled explosion had taken place.

"Police are at currently in the vicinity of Westminster Abbey dealing with an ongoing incident involving what is believed to be a suspicious vehicle," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "A number of road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident"

