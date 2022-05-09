Left Menu

Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station

A bag with 54 gelatin sticks and a detonator was found outside the main gate of the Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday evening, police said. The BDDS squad arrived at the spot at around 8 pm and took the bag in its possession, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:32 IST
Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station
  • Country:
  • India

A bag with 54 gelatin sticks and a detonator was found outside the main gate of the Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday evening, police said. A policeman spotted the unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic Police booth outside the main gate around 7.30 pm. He checked the bag and found a packet of gelatin sticks inside it, an official said. After being alerted, dog squads and the Bomb Defusal and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot.

Jawans of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The BDDS squad arrived at the spot at around 8 pm and took the bag in its possession, the official said. A detonator was found connected to gelatin sticks with a power circuit in the bag which can be used to trigger a blast, the official said. Such gelatin sticks are generally used for setting off a low-intensity explosion in wells or for industrial purposes, the official added. Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel were deployed at the Nagpur railway station for night patrolling. Police are checking CCTV footage to identify the person who kept the bag, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022