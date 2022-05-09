Left Menu

Train derails outside Vienna, killing one, Red Cross says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:30 IST
Train derails outside Vienna, killing one, Red Cross says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Austria

One person was killed and two seriously injured when a passenger train derailed outside Vienna on Monday evening, two spokespeople for the Red Cross said.

The cause and details of the accident in the area of the town of Muenchendorf south of the Austrian capital were not immediately clear, they said, adding that 11 people were also slightly injured. The district's fire brigade later said in a statement that one person died and three were seriously injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022