Brazil studies removing import tax on steel, other products -source

Brazil's government is studying removing import tariffs on steel and ten more items, including food and construction products, to help cool down consumer prices, said a source familiar with the matter. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the measures are under study, also pointed out that the government plans a tax reform with a 10% tax on dividends and a reduction in the tax burden on corporate income to 30% from 34%.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 02:00 IST
Brazil's government is studying removing import tariffs on steel and ten more items, including food and construction products, to help cool down consumer prices, said a source familiar with the matter.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the measures are under study, also pointed out that the government plans a tax reform with a 10% tax on dividends and a reduction in the tax burden on corporate income to 30% from 34%. The reform is lighter than a proposal already approved in the Lower House last year but not voted on in the Senate. It established a 15% tax on currently exempt company dividends, and a reduction in corporate income burden to 26%.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

