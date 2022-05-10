Man, grandson killed after unidentified vehicle hits their motorbike in MP

A 65-year-old man and his grandson, aged 20, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Dulha Dev village on Monday night when the victims were on their way to distribute invitation cards to their acquaintances for a family member's wedding, Batiagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said.

After the accident, both of them were rushed to a primary health center in Batiagarh where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kadar Khan and his grandson Irshad Khan, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)