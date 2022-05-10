Left Menu

Cipla inks pact with Genes2Me to launch COVID-19 RT PCR test kit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:13 IST
Cipla inks pact with Genes2Me to launch COVID-19 RT PCR test kit
Cipla Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has launched a COVID-19 RT PCR testing kit in the country in partnership with diagnostics firm Genes2Me.

With the launch of the ''RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR'' test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings, it said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same, it added.

The kit is validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and much more advanced than other RT PCR tests, the drug firm said.

RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helping deliver results in just 45 minutes, it added.

It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes, Cipla noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022