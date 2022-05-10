Godrej Yummiez Expands Its Kabab Range With Mouth-melting Galouti Kababs

MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited, today announced the launch of Galouti Kabab under its fastest-growing brand – Godrej Yummiez.

Though Kababs have been a common fixture in the cuisine of Lucknow, Galouti Kabab has a unique place in India's gastronomical history and culture. Invented for the Lucknow Nawabs, these kababs acquired the name because 'galouti' means 'something that melts in the mouth'. Godrej Yummiez already has a strong presence in the Kabab segment with its Chicken Seekh Kabab and Hariyali Kabab variants. With the launch of the Galouti Kabab, Godrej Yummiez will bring the delicacy from the Royal Kitchens of Lucknow to every Indian household. The newly launched Galouti Kabab is an 'indulgence packed with the goodness of royal culinary flavours' for every foodie. The launch further expands the wide range offered by Godrej Yummiez. Currently, its meat-based product range comprises nuggets, kababs, tikkas, exotic sausages, and salamis that can be cooked in 3-4 minutes. Godrej Yummiez provides various products for vegetarians -- from cheese corn nuggets to spicy masala burger patty, which tastes like 'little slices of heaven'. All Yummiez products are frozen with the IQF or individually quick frozen technology to ensure the highest quality standards in taste, hygiene, and health. With IQF, there are no added preservatives. There is a minimal formation of ice crystals, which helps the product keep its texture until its first defrost. Thus, making frozen one of the best forms of fresh.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Marwaha, AVP – Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, ''The Indian consumer has been gravitating towards the RTC market in the last few years. Consumers today want to experience fine dining at the convenience of their homes. We have always believed in bringing the tastiest variants to our customers with the highest possible convenience, taste, nutrition and quality. With the introduction of Galouti Kabab to our portfolio, we are redefining the culinary experience of Indian food lovers and staying true to Godrej Yummiez's credo of Ghar Ka Fast Food.'' With the stay-at-home advisory issued during the pandemic, the Ready to Cook (RTC) segment has seen accelerated growth in the country. RTC was one of the few rare categories which saw surging sales during the peak of lockdown, whereas the other categories were facing muted growth. A study by RedSeer Consulting has found that consumer spending on home cooking during the pandemic has seen a 61% rise. RedSeer study projected the segment to grow at 18% CAGR to reach Rs 4,800 crore by 2024. This trend was also predicted by the Godrej Food Trends Report 2021, where one in three top chefs and culinary experts of India felt ready to cook segment will gain traction among Indian food lovers. Godrej Yummiez Galouti Kabab will be available across metro and tier-1 cities through leading traditional, modern trade and e-commerce channels. About Godrej Tyson Foods Limited Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL) is a joint venture of 'Godrej Agrovet' and 'Tyson Foods, U.S.A' since 2008. Godrej Tyson Foods offers great tasting, safe and affordable protein products through household favourite brands 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'. It caters to India's expanding food industry, quick service restaurants, and the universe of modern retailers, with innovative food solutions at world-class standards, customized for local tastes. Through its widest range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products it offers some iconic Indian food items and brings a restaurant-like experience to consumer's home, at affordable prices.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)