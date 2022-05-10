Left Menu

Sensex opens flat; metal, consumer durables stocks dip

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading flat on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in the metal and consumer durables stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:32 IST
Sensex opens flat; metal, consumer durables stocks dip
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading flat on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in the metal and consumer durables stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 30.62 points or 0.06 per cent down at 54,440.05 points at 10:00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 19.55 points or 0.12 per cent down at 16,282.30 points. Metal stocks also witnessed selling pressure. Tata Steel Limited slumped 2.06 per cent to Rs 1226.65. Coal India slipped 1.94 per cent to Rs 179.50. Hindustan Zinc also plunged 1.79 points to Rs 303.70.

Consumer durables firm Voltas was trading 4.35 per cent down at Rs 998.60. Dixon Technologies India Limited slumped 4.90 per cent to Rs 3633.80. Crompton slipped 2.89 per cent to Rs 347.55. Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti Suzuki were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

