Mizoram launches ‘unity’ bus service to Tripura

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:39 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said his government will make more efforts to improve road connectivity with neighbouring states, as he flagged off a bus service to Tripura from Aizawl.

The ‘unity’ bus service will operate between Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Jampui Hills of Tripura North district.

It would be available from Aizawl every Monday and Thursday, and every Tuesday and Friday from Behlianchhip.

“The government has taken several steps to establish a healthy relationship with its neighbouring states and countries,” the chief minister said.

Efforts are also underway to launch transport services between Aizawl and Churachanpur in Manipur and Tahan in Myanmar, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

