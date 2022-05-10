Left Menu

Civic official suspended over obscene dance programme at fair in MP

The pictures of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi were seen on a banner in the background. After the incident, Dang had written a letter to state Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaurs chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan, saying the program hurt the religious sentiments of people. Subsequently, the Mandsaur collector was asked to submit a report on the matter.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:42 IST
Civic official suspended over obscene dance programme at fair in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended Mandsaur's chief municipal officer in connection with an alleged obscene dance performed by some people at an animal fair organized by the local civic body, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the purported dance program held on Sunday evening during the 'Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela' in Shamgarh town, some 70 km from the Mandsaur district headquarters, surfaced on social media platforms.

In the clip, a woman was seen dancing to the tune of an obscene song. The pictures of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi were seen on a banner in the background.

After the incident, Dang had written a letter to state Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan, saying ''the program hurt the religious sentiments of people".

Subsequently, the Mandsaur collector was asked to submit a report on the matter. Based on the report, Ujjain's Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav issued an order on Monday to suspend Khan, the official said.

The suspension order said, "The pictures of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives were displayed on the stage where the obscene dance was organized. An orchestra program was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, without knowing its outline. This shows the official's carelessness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022