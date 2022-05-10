Left Menu

Audi names PPS Motors as new dealer partner for Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:51 IST
Audi names PPS Motors as new dealer partner for Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday said it has appointed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd as its new dealer partner in Kerala.

This partnership includes Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum, effective May 1, 2022, the German carmaker said in a statement.

''Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India, and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

PPS Motors Dealer Principal Rajiv Sanghvi said: ''We have a long-standing partnership with Audi India and are extremely happy to extend this association to the Kerala market''.

With this continued association, the company looks forward to contributing in a major way to strengthening the presence of the Audi brand in Kerala, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022