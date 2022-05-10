Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:10 IST
Intellectually-challenged girl was injured due to road accident: Rajasthan Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four months after a 14-year-old intellectually-challenged girl was found bleeding with injuries on her private parts in Alwar, the local police has concluded that she got hurt in a road accident.

Citing the medical examination report of the minor, police had earlier said that the girl was not raped.

According to police, the girl had traveled from her village to the city on her own. As she got off the bus, she was hit by a motorcycle which resulted in her injuries.

Bhupendra Singh (42), the driver of the bus was booked under section 279 (negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while bike rider Yunus Khan (28) was charged under sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligent or rash driving) and section 338 (causing hurt by an act or rash driving) of the IPC.

Forensic examination of the victim did not confirm any penetrative assault and the semen detected on her clothes was from her family side and has no connection with the January 11 incident, police said.

After analysis of footage from 250 CCTV cameras and taking into consideration the statements of witnesses and evidence, it was concluded that the girl was not raped and the injuries were due to a road accident on Tijara Bridge, police said.

Initially, police suspected it to be a case of rape and had registered a case under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

