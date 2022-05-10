European stocks claw back some losses after sharp selloff
European stocks bounced back from two-month lows on Tuesday, with broad-based gains as bargain hunters lent support after a sharp selloff on worries about slowing economic growth. By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% after closing at its lowest level since early March on Monday.
European stocks bounced back from two-month lows on Tuesday, with broad-based gains as bargain hunters lent support after a sharp selloff on worries about slowing economic growth.
By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% after closing at its lowest level since early March on Monday. Stocks across the globe have been hammered in May, with high-growth stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, on worries that major central banks will hike interest rates aggressively to tame surging inflation. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 4% on Monday.
Most sectors, barring the defensive telecoms and healthcare, gained in Europe. Swedish Match AB shot up 25.0%, after U.S. tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it is in talks to buy the smaller rival.
French carmaker Renault Group rose 1.4%, as China's Geely Automobile Holdings agreed to acquire around 34% of Renault Korea Motors for 264 billion won ($206.79 million). ($1 = 1,276.6800 won)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philip Morris
- U.S.
- European
- China
- pan-European
- Nasdaq
- Europe
- French
ALSO READ
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Visits TERI Gram to Discuss Climate Change with Indian Youth
China continues to back 'Zero COVID policy' even as cases spike