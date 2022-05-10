Banks, miners lift UK's FTSE 100 after sharp selloff
UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by mining and banking stocks, a day after worries around growing recession risks, higher interest rates, and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China triggered a bruising selloff on the blue-chip index. The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.9% by 0707 GMT.
Miners gained 1.3%, tracking a rebound in copper prices following a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar. Banking stocks rose 1.1%, after falling more than 2% in the previous session on concerns around global economic growth.
Meanwhile, data showed that British shoppers, feeling the hit from surging inflation, cut their spending for the first time since early 2021 when the country was under a coronavirus lockdown.
