Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to provide service support to B2B customers

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with roadside assistance firm ReadyAssist to provide service support and annual maintenance to its B2B customers. The initiative will improve business for B2B customers by increasing the uptime of customer e-Bikes and providing quick and efficient service support to fleets deployed in last-mile delivery, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, ''As a company, our focus has been to strengthen our after-sales services to ensure a hassle-free experience for our D2C and B2B customers. The initiative focuses on empowering and increasing awareness for EVs, further encouraging people towards cleaner mobility''.

The two companies had earlier announced a collaboration for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics in EV skill sets across the country. ReadyAssist founder and CEO Vimal Singh SV said, ''As part of this relationship, the companies would invest time and money in building a stronger service network of EV, technology platform to manage the service life cycle of the vehicle, and much more. The ultimate goal is to provide a 5-star after-sale service experience''.

Hero Electric said it has inked numerous partnerships to expand its B2B network and create an ecosystem for propelling forward the EV transition in the country. It has leased electric vehicles to last-mile delivery, logistics aggregators and other e-commerce players.

