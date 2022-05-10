Elara Fixed Income Fund bags prestigious EuroHedge Award 2021

Wins in Emerging Manager & Smaller Fund - Macro, Fixed Income & Relative Value category MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment banking firm Elara Capital has won the EuroHedge Award 2021 for its Elara Fixed Income Fund in the Emerging Manager & Smaller Fund - Macro, Fixed Income & Relative Value category. The With Intelligence EuroHedge Awards are the most influential hedge fund awards in the annual calendar, with the best performing funds all vying for industry wide recognition.

The Awards ceremony was held in person for the first time after the pandemic, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, United Kingdom.

The nominations and eventual winners are decided by an entirely quantitative process, which aims to reflect the two primary aims of hedge funds – to manage volatility and to deliver positive returns for investors, determined objectively by using a combination of Sharpe ratios and absolute returns.

''Elara Capital has always focused on offering investment avenues that are innovative, backed by in-depth research and that have high long-term growth potential for investors. The unique performance-based evaluation metrics make the award a prestigious recognition of the exemplary work done by the team managing this niche segment fund,'' said Amit Agarwal, Fund Manager, Elara Capital.

For the New Fund and Emerging Manager & Smaller Fund awards, the minimum asset threshold is set at a lower level – while the minimum asset level for the Long-Term Performance awards is $500mn.

About Elara Capital With an entrepreneurial DNA and strong ethos, Elara Capital has emerged as one of the leading investment banks for Indian companies looking at overseas fund raising and was ranked amongst the top investment banks in the Bloomberg league tables.

Website: www.elaracapital.com

