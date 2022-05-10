Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Q4 profit down 6% to Rs 600 cr

We continue to be on track to reach capacity of 48.5 million tonne by March 24, Dalmia Cement Bharat Managing Director and CEO Mahendra Singhi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:28 IST
Dalmia Bharat Q4 profit down 6% to Rs 600 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat has reported 6.10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 600 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 639 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 7.26 per cent to Rs 3,380 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,151 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 3,077 crore as against Rs 2,770 crore.

Sales volume was also up 3.12 per cent in January-March 2021-22 to 6.6 million tonne as against 6.4 million tonne in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the consolidated net profit was marginally down at Rs 1,173 crore from Rs 1,183 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operation was at Rs 11,288 crore in 2021-22. This was 11.65 per cent higher than Rs 10,110 crore in the previous year.

In 2021-22, sales volume was 22.2 million tonne, up 7.3 per cent from the previous year's.

”Through proactive cost containment measures, our teams have successfully mitigated the adverse inflationary impact and delivered one of the lowest total costs per tonne of cement alongside a volume growth in line with the industry. The recent strong recovery in demand and prices across all our operating regions is highly encouraging.

''While the margins may continue to remain under pressure, we are undertaking proactive measures to retain our cost leadership and deliver sustainable earnings growth. We continue to be on track to reach capacity of 48.5 million tonne by March ’24,'' Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Managing Director and CEO Mahendra Singhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022