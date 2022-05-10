Guj: Communal clash in Panchmahal; 7 detained
Some members of two different communities clashed over a minor issue in Kaalol town of Gujarats Panchmahal district following which police detained seven people, an official said on Tuesday.The incident took place late Monday night and after being alerted, district Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki and other officials rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.
The incident took place late Monday night and after being alerted, district Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki and other officials rushed to the spot and took control of the situation. It started when two persons dancing in a wedding procession picked up a fight over a minor issue, Solanki said.
''Both Hindus and Muslims live in the area and some members from these two communities were part of the wedding procession. After a verbal spat between two persons over some issue, a clash broke out between members of the two communities'' the official said.
Seven people were detained from the spot, Kaalol police sub-inspector M K Malaviya said.
''Members of both the communities indulged in stone-pelting. But, no one was injured in the incident. We rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Both the sides filed complaints against each other,'' he said.
