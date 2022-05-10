Left Menu

Ukraine's central bank increases its domestic war portfolio

Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday it had increased its portfolio of domestic war bonds to 100 billion hryvnias ($3.39 billion) after buying a further 30 billion to help the government finance the budget amid the war with Russia.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:41 IST
Ukraine Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday it had increased its portfolio of domestic war bonds to 100 billion hryvnias ($3.39 billion) after buying a further 30 billion to help the government finance the budget amid the war with Russia. "Given the significant defence, humanitarian and social needs, the support of the budget by the National Bank remains a necessary measure in the context of the war unleashed by Russia," it said in a statement.

Ukraine's finance minister said tax revenues covered only 54% of budget expenditures. ($1 = 29.5000 hryvnias)

