3 people killed, 20 injured after truck falls off culvert in MP

Three people were killed and 20 others injured when a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Kareti village under Chandra Shekhar Azad police station limits, Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The victims were going to attend a wedding in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar, he said.

Three of them, identified as Prakash Solanki (20), Lala Kharadi (60), and Pankaj Solanki (15), all residents of Bhutkhedi village in the neighboring Jhabua district, died on the spot, while 20 others suffered injuries, the official said. Some of the seriously injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure the proper medical treatment to the injured persons.

