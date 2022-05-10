Left Menu

Govt sets target to reduce 50 pc road accident deaths by 2024: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:51 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government has set a target to reduce 50 percent road accident deaths by 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

He also stressed the sensitization of stakeholders for collectively addressing issues regarding road safety.

Addressing an event on Monday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents. The minister said action should be taken immediately on black spots.

Black Spots are locations having a higher concentration of road accidents.

All Ros (regional officers) and PDs (project directors) should take a pledge of zero accidents, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

