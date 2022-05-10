Silver futures rise on spot demand

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:25 IST
Silver prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 353 to Rs 61,850 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 353 or 0.57 percent to Rs 61,850 per kg in 15,696 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.64 percent higher at USD 21.96 per ounce in New York.

