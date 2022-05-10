Irish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's prime minister warned his British counterpart on Tuesday against unilaterally seeking to overrule any of the post-Brexit rules agreed with the European Union for trade-in British-run Northern Ireland.
The Times newspaper reported on Monday that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing that trade after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal.
"Spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning. On the Protocol, I stressed the need to intensify EU and UK discussions, and to avoid any unilateral action," Micheal Martin said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight; Rugby-All Blacks to open Ireland series at Eden Park fortress and more
P&O ferry requires escort after mechanical difficulties off N.Ireland
UK and EU at impasse over changes to N.Ireland protocol
Britain scraps plans for post-Brexit import controls
Britain delays full post-Brexit import checks until late 2023