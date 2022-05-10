Left Menu

Irish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:37 IST
Irish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol
Micheal Martin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's prime minister warned his British counterpart on Tuesday against unilaterally seeking to overrule any of the post-Brexit rules agreed with the European Union for trade-in British-run Northern Ireland.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing that trade after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning. On the Protocol, I stressed the need to intensify EU and UK discussions, and to avoid any unilateral action," Micheal Martin said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022