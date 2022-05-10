Adani Media Initiatives and Dailyhunt launch storytelling competition

Adani Media Initiatives, a platform supported by leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group, and Dailyhunt, the country's leading local language content platform, has launched a competition to find the "next big storytellers". The nationwide competition is called StoryForGlory. The competition has been launched with an objective to recognize a talent pool and ultimately give a boost to the talented content creator pool and the future storytellers, Adani Media Initiatives said in a statement.

With an aim to find India's next big storytellers within the domain of news, entertainment and informative content, the four-month-long programme kickstarted on 2nd May 2022 with the call for applications under two categories- Video and Written, where participants can submit a two-minute short video or 500 words written article in Hindi or English, on themes such as General News and Current Affairs, Business and Economy, Science and Technology, Lifestyle, Arts and Culture before 28th May 2022. Currently, the competition has been kickstarted in two languages and will go on to include more languages in its recurring editions, the statement said.

According to the statement, 20 content storytellers from the Video and Written categories will be onboarded by the jury to participate in an eight-week-long fellowship which will focus on their skill-building and experiential learning to grow their storytelling and content rigour. They will go through two weeks of a learning course with MICA, a leading media institute and six weeks of live projects and mentorship with recognised media publishing firms. These storytellers will compete in the finale round where they will pitch their live projects and will be assessed on their storytelling, content and journalistic rigour developed during the programme.

The top 12 content storytellers will be selected and awarded with cash prizes and placement opportunities. "Through the StoryForGlory initiative, Adani Media Initiatives is extremely pleased to be partnering with Dailyhunt, as we strive to give the storytellers of India the platform to share their stories," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

"Technology has changed the way we consume and create content with the power now shifting back to the people to tell their stories in their own true and authentic way. Through this initiative, we aim at celebrating and catalysing this trend as we strive to shine a light on the storytellers of our country and provide them with the opportunity to grow their skills and tell the stories that make Bharat," Pugalia said. The StoryForGlory competition is open for anyone to apply. Currently one can apply in English as well as in Hindi in both the written as well as the video category by registering on the website storyforglory.in. The applicants can choose their theme or subject. Any piece of content that has news, current affairs, information and knowledge at its core is welcome, the statement said.

"India is a powerhouse of talent, all we need is a way to tap into it. Thanks to the internet and digitalisation, creating content is now truly democratised. Anyone with a vision of storytelling and the art of executing it can make a lasting impact on the audience," said Virendra Gupta, Founder, VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Dailyhunt. "Through our StoryForGlory initiative in partnership with Adani Media Initiatives, I think we have a wonderful opportunity to open doors for many such brilliant artists and provide them with a springboard to become future storytellers," said Gupta added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)