Two new flyover projects for Delhi approved

With an aim to decongesting busy areas of the national capital, the city government on Tuesday approved two new flyover projects in east and west Delhi and these will be completed in one-and-a-half years time.Officials said these projects were approved in a meeting of the expenditure finance committee EFC headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.Delhi Government approved two key flyover projects today. New Flyover between Anand Vihar Apsara Border.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:52 IST
Two new flyover projects for Delhi approved
With an aim to decongesting busy areas of the national capital, the city government on Tuesday approved two new flyover projects in east and west Delhi and these will be completed in one-and-a-half year's time.

Officials said these projects were approved in a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''Delhi Government approved two key flyover projects today. New Flyover between Anand Vihar & Apsara Border. New Corridor between Raja Garden & Punjabi Bagh Flyover. These projects are vital for decongesting city traffic & shall be completed in 18 months,'' Sisodia said in a tweet after the meeting.

Anand Vihar is a multi-modal transport hub having an Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a railway station and a metro station as a result the area remains clogged most of the time during the day.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which will execute these projects, said these facilities will provided a relief to commuters travelling to Uttar Pradesh border from east and northeast Delhi and also ease movement of motorists in west Delhi areas around Ring Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

