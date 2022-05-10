CitiusTech Receives the Prestigious IMC RBNQ Performance Excellence Award 2021

MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech has won the IMC RBNQ Performance Excellence Award 2021 in the Services category. The Award was presented at the 25th IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards ceremony to CitiusTech by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Limited & CMD, Kaya Limited.

CitiusTech has won the award for its strong leadership, societal contribution, employee engagement and exceptional customer centricity, while delivering next-generation innovative technology solutions and consulting services to more than 130 healthcare and life sciences organizations worldwide. It demonstrated strong process maturity across multiple dimensions of the business, such as leadership, strategy, customer, workforce, operations, measurement, knowledge management, sustainability & climate change, results, etc.

''We are pleased to award CitiusTech the IMC RBNQ Performance Excellence Award in the Service category for 2021,'' said Maya Desai, Director, IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trust. ''The CitiusTech team went through a rigorous assessment process which is based on the Malcolm Baldridge Excellence Model. Their learnings and experiences gave us rich insights around building and sustaining world-class performance in the digital era.'' ''As a first-time applicant to the IMC RBNQ assessment, we are proud to receive this prestigious award and be recognized as a leader in business excellence,'' said Punam Shejale, Senior Vice President and Head of Process Excellence & Information Risk Management at CitiusTech. ''As one of the world's leading healthcare technology companies, we take pride in building a culture of excellence, world-class performance benchmarks and customer delight.'' The RBNQA award is administered annually by IMC RBNQA Trust with the purpose of spreading awareness on quality, business excellence and fostering competitiveness in the Indian Industry.

About CitiusTech CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences companies. With over 6,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 130 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards The IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards (RBNQA) (www.imcrbnqa.com) was instituted in 1996 to give special recognition to performance excellence in Indian organizations. Among several initiatives of the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a significant one was the setting up of Quality Improvement & Technology Committee in 1993 and the Quality Cell. This Expert Committee - chaired by Mr. Niraj Bajaj - instituted the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNQA) Trust to administer the Award with a purpose of spreading awareness for quality and fostering competitiveness in Indian Industry. The aim was to match the stature of international awards such as Malcolm Baldrige, the European Award and the Deming Prize in terms of rigorous criteria and standards of excellence. It was named after the famed Indian industrialist Ramkrishna Bajaj who stressed on ethics in business, espoused business self-regulation and promoted consumer welfare.

