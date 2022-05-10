Left Menu

Home construction app Kolo raises USD 4 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:24 IST
Home construction app Kolo raises USD 4 million
  • Country:
  • India

Home construction and renovation app Kolo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million from global venture capital firm RTP Global and existing investor Better Capital.

The new investment will help fuel the company's continued growth, enhance the consumer side product offerings, including the content-recommendation engine, the community offering, digital portfolio and tools for the professionals, and expand their presence across India, Kolo said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Jery Althaf, Pranav Garg, Aayush Sharda and Vivek Mittal, Kolo is a content-community mobile app for homeowners to build their dream home, and it enables construction providers and brands to create a digital presence and receive opportunities from homeowners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022