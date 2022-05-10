Gram Unnati appoints ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as non-executive Chairman

Agritech startup Gram Unnati on Tuesday said it has appointed former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as the new non-executive chairman to its board.

Arora is a retired civil servant (IAS) with a rich leadership experience spanning over 36 years. He has served as secretary to two key ministries – Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

''We are delighted to have Sunil Arora joined us. It is an honour to work under his esteemed guidance and supervision. His rich experience, insights and direction will enable Gram Unnati to further improve its market-linked solution for farmers and sustainably enhance their incomes,'' Aneesh Jain, CEO and Founder of Gram Unnati said.

Gram Unnati provides advisory services, access to high quality inputs at low cost and market linkages to marginal farmers along with customised production, logistics and end-to-end quality control of agri produce to institutional buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)