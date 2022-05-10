Left Menu

Check-up for tomato flu on TN-Kerala border

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As a step against spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illness - symptoms of such flu - at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday.

Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in anganwadis, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

