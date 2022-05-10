Vedanta Aluminium on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat to promote research, training and academic initiatives for its security professionals. With this partnership, it plans to leverage the robust pedagogy and rich expertise of NFSU to induce a fundamental transformational shift in the company's security and intelligence functions, Vedanta Aluminium said in statement.

Through this pact, the company intends to give its security professionals opportunities to gain from NFSU’s knowledge pipeline.

The company also plans to create avenues for recruiting from NFSU's talent base and explore opportunities to co-create disruptive solutions for the industry by working with NFSU's extensive network of forensic and security experts.

''We are delighted to sign the MoU with National Forensic Sciences University for bringing in a transformative shift in industrial security and intelligence and create avenues for both the industry and university to collaborate on capability and knowledge development,'' Vedanta Ltd CEO - aluminium business - Rahul Sharma said. The export of guar gum to European Union and the UK will now be allowed subject to the issuance of official certificate in place of health certificate with immediate effect, according to a government notification.

This certificate is issued by Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council, which is an authorised representative of the commerce ministry for this purpose.

India accounts for about 80 per cent of global guar gum exports.

The notification was issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Guar gum is an extract of guar bean, which is principally grown in India and Pakistan. The drought-resistant guar bean is consumed as a green bean, fed to cattle and used in green manure.

ABB Robotics has collaborated with two world-renowned artists, an eight-year-old Indian child prodigy Advait Kolarkar and Dubai-based digital design collective Illusorr, to create the world's first robot-painted art car. ABB's award-winning PixelPaint technology has, without human intervention, perfectly recreated Advait's swirling, monochromatic design as well as Illusorr's tricolour geometrical patterns, a statement said.

Equipped with 1,000 nozzles in the printer head, ABB’s IRB 5500 paint robots were able to complete the highly complex artworks in less than 30 minutes, it added. The PixelPaint technology demonstrates unprecedented precision and speed, capturing intricate, elaborate detail that would be impossible to achieve by hand.

Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business area said, ''ABB's PixelPaint technology is more than an evolution - it is a revolution.'' PTI SID RR KKS SID AJ AJ

