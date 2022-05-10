Dalmia Cement launches ‘Every Home Happy’ to woo customers

Left Menu

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited DCBL said on Tuesday that it has launched Every Home Happy - a special deal for customers on all its retail Dalmia Cement brands in the southern region. Regional Director South, DCBL, Sunil Aggarwal told reporters here that those buying Dalmia Cement would get a chance to win prizes, including a car, a motorcycle, foreign trip, LED TV and e-vouchers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) said on Tuesday that it has launched 'Every Home Happy' - a special deal for customers on all its retail ‘Dalmia Cement’ brands in the southern region. Regional Director (South), DCBL, Sunil Aggarwal told reporters here that those buying Dalmia Cement would get a chance to win prizes, including a car, a motorcycle, foreign trip, LED TV and e-vouchers. The offer is valid from May 10 to July 10 or till the stock of gifts last. He said the customers across South are opting for construction solutions for their building requirements for their commercial as well as personal requirement. “We, therefore, introduced this offer for our Independent Home Builders to reward them for placing their trust in our offerings and for supporting us, as we strengthen our regional presence,” Aggarwal said. He said the DCBL had forayed into Karnataka through an investment of Rs 1,500 crore over the last few years by setting up a greenfield cement manufacturing plant in Belagavi. According to him, the investments have helped generate 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the State. He said the DCBL intends to increase its annual production capacity from the existing 35.9 million tonne to 100 million tonne by 2031.

